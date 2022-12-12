Elon Musk Roundly Booed by Crowd at Dave Chappelle Show, Claims It Was Only ‘10% Boos’

New Twitter owner Elon Musk recently appeared onstage with Dave Chappelle at one of the comedian’s recent shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco where he was loudly booed by the crowd.

The Verge reports that Elon Musk made a surprise appearance on Sunday night at Dave Chappelle’s show at the Chase Center in San Francisco, taking a brief break from the drama surrounding his multiple companies.

Chappelle invited Musk to join him during his set, saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” which was met with a mix of applause and loud booing. Musk looked awkward on stage, pacing back and forth holding a microphone and waving to the crowd. Musk appeared unsure of how to handle the negative response, especially given that most of his public appearances relating to his companies are met with cheers and praise.

After the booing began, Musk asked Chappelle, “You weren’t expecting this, were you?” Chappelle quipped in response, “It sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience.” Chappelle later insulted the people booing Musk, saying: “All these people that are booing, I’m just pointing out the obvious — they have terrible seats in the stadium.”

After his appearance, videos of Musk were quickly shared on Twitter, with one video filmed by user CleoPat48937885 gaining significant attention and going viral. However, the account has since been deleted, prompting accusations of censorship from some Twitter users. A re-upload of the video can be seen below:

Elon Musk was loudly booed by a crowd in San Francisco last night after he was invited onstage by Dave Chappelle https://t.co/muESqJKInr pic.twitter.com/f2L9D7zX9J — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 12, 2022

Musk has been relentlessly mocked for the appearance and took to Twitter to attempt to joke about and downplay the situation. “Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos,” he said in a tweet. Musk then claimed that the boos were because he “offended SF’s unhinged leftists.”

Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter). It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

