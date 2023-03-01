Report: Microsoft Preparing For Windows 12 Rollout With Heavy AI Focus

Microsoft seems to be preparing for the next iteration of the Windows operating system, which will have a strong focus on AI, according to the Verge. While the next version, Windows 12, has not been announced yet, Intel is reportedly planning for the next generation CPUs that will support the new operating system.

Via The Verge:

Both Intel and Microsoft seem to be preparing for the as yet unannounced Windows 12. The hardware leaker @leaf_hobby, known for revealing the full specs of Intel’s Xeon chips before launch, has published details about Intel’s Meteor Lake desktop platform. Intel reportedly mentions internally that its next-gen CPUs will support Windows 12. While the tweet has since been deleted, VideoCardz notes that Meteor Lake is expected to include 20 PCIe Gen5 lanes and support for Windows 12. We asked Intel to comment on the leak, but the company refused. Microsoft also declined to comment on the reports of Intel preparing to support Windows 12.

The Verge also reports that Microsoft will likely include a strong focus on AI in Windows 12, with the company having recently integrated an AI-powered version of the Bing search engine into existing operating systems.

While Microsoft hasn’t announced any plans for Windows 12, there are already signs the company is looking to future versions of Windows to integrate AI-powered features. “As we start to develop future versions of Windows we’ll think about other places where AI should play a natural role in terms of the experience,” said Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s head of consumer marketing, in an interview with The Verge earlier this week.

Analysts have speculated that Microsoft’s advantage in AI through its funding of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, could give it the edge over competitors like Google. However, the new AI-powered version of Bing is experiencing some growing pains, attracting media attention for its erratic responses to user prompts, including a discussion about creating a deadly virus and stealing nuclear launch codes.

