The Woke Get Woker: Salesforce to Integrate ChatGPT-Powered AI into Business Platform

Woke software giant Salesforce recently announced the release of a ChatGPT-powered AI assistant, Einstein GPT, that it claims will help salespeople and customer service agents in their work.

CNBC reports that Salesforce has announced the release of Einstein GPT, a software powered by OpenAI’s notoriously leftist AI technology that will help salespeople, customer service agents, and marketers in their daily work. The new service makes use of generative AI’s capacity to produce text or other information after learning from databases of data gathered from the internet.

Numerous leading technology companies have become interested in the generative AI hype since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot. However, these AI models occasionally present false data, prompting businesses to exercise caution when dealing with large corporations and governments.

To prevent Einstein GPT’s capabilities from misleading people, Salesforce is taking a number of measures. For instance, the business has reduced the range of data that can impact the chatbot’s response. Salesforce is likely hoping to avoid the unhinged responses experienced by users of the Microsoft AI bot.

A chat box that uses technology to write an answer to a question based on data already stored in Salesforce is one of the key features that the company is introducing in Service Cloud. Agents have the option of sending the automatically generated response or editing it. Executives are awaiting results from the businesses participating in Salesforce’s pilot program before deciding on pricing or timing for the new features.

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, expressed his enthusiasm for AI’s potential 14 times during last week’s earnings call. “In combination with our Data Cloud and deeply integrated with Customer 360, including Tableau, MuleSoft and Slack, Einstein GPT will open the door to the next level of intelligence and drive digital transformations in our new AI world,” Benioff said in a statement about the new chatbot.

Salesforce began collaborating with OpenAI’s language models more than a year ago, but the buzz surrounding the project hastened the process of granting customers early access to the new features. Additionally, Salesforce is promoting a brand-new ChatGPT app for Slack that can show data derived from Salesforce. The app was created by OpenAI, which has been using it for a while now.

