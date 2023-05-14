The Hill: ‘CNN Gave Trump His Best Campaign Moment So Far’

The mainstream media continues to acknowledge Donald Trump’s impressive victory in last week’s CNN town hall.

“The Memo,” a regular column by the Hill associate editor Niall Stanage, rounded up comments from Trump allies, Trump foes, and even a “prominent on-air talent” at CNN who all recognize the left-leaning network’s failure to do the former president any damage whatsoever.

The column notes the turmoil inside CNN caused by Trump’s town hall win, and the “dismay” of Trump critics that the former president’s sexual assault trial in New York appeared to have no impact on his popularity.

According to the Hill:

CNN delivered former President Trump his best moment of the 2024 campaign. … Trump enjoyed more than an hour of primetime in front of a supportive crowd whose loud reactions helped him swat aside any challenging questions from moderator Kaitlan Collins. The event has caused days of internal ructions inside CNN, where staffers are appalled by what took place; it has drawn scorn and indignation from the left; and it has helped Trump underline his dominance of the GOP primary field.

A “prominent on-air talent” at CNN also said they were “ashamed” to work at the network after the Trump town hall, calling the event a “corporate and management failure.”

“It was a total debacle and I’ve never been more ashamed to work at CNN,” said the anonymous talent. “I don’t think anybody came out looking good. This is entirely a corporate and management failure. They should have anticipated how out of control Trump would be.”

