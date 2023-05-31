Ministry of Truth: Nikon and Leica Are Adding Adobe-NYT ‘Misinformation’ Tech to Cameras

A tool developed to spot “misinformation” by software development company Adobe in collaboration with the New York Times and Twitter is being added to new Nikon and Leica digital cameras by default.

The software works by embedding information about a picture’s origin from the moment the picture is captured.

Via Reclaim the Net:

The Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), which was launched by Adobe in collaboration with Twitter and the New York Times last year announced a partnership with Nikon and Leica to bring image marking technology to the Nikon Z9 and Leica M11 cameras. The technology, at least according to CAI, will increase trust in photographers’ digital work by securing provenance information at the point of capture, including location, time, and how the image was taken. Provenance is the facts of a piece of digital content like origin. CAI, launched in 2019, aims to restore trust in images people see online by embedding provenance information from the time an image is first captured.

The CAI also joined forces with Project Origin, a similar effort started by Microsoft and the BBC, also focused on tracing the history of digital images, to create the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA).

C2PA describes itself as “an open technical standard providing publishers, creators, and consumers the ability to trace the origin of different types of media,” with the goal of “address[ing] the prevalence of misleading information online through the development of technical standards for certifying the source and history (or provenance) of media content.”

Promoted by the media, deep state, and left-wing NGOs, “misinformation” in the Trump years became synonymous with censoring conservative voices on social media platforms.

The term does in theory have an objective meaning, and in the era of AI “deepfake” images that are indistinguishable from the real thing, may shake off some of its ideological baggage. The involvement of the partisan New York Times in Adobe’s project will likely undermine any attempt to present this effort as politically neutral.

