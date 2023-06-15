‘ESG Is the Devil:’ Elon Musk Lashes Out at Woke Ratings After ExxonMobil, Philip Morris Outrank Tesla

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has lashed out at the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings system after his electric vehicle company received a lower score than both Philip Morris and ExxonMobil.

Musk recently questioned the reliability of the ESG ratings, which are allegedly meant to direct investors toward businesses that practice ethical business practices, environmental sustainability, and social responsibility, but are highly controversial for being a woke leftist political influence campaign. Musk tweeted, “Why ESG is the devil…” in reference to the rating system that gave Tesla a total score of 37 out of 100 while awarding Philip Morris International, the company that makes Marlboro cigarettes, an 84. ExxonMobil, a major oil company, was ranked among the top 10 by the S&P 500’s ESG Index in May 2022, while Tesla was left out.

The ESG ratings have drawn criticism from Musk, who has called them a “scam” that has been “weaponized by phony social justice warriors.” Musk argued that the system is flawed and does not accurately reflect a company’s commitment to environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and good governance.

Tesla’s lower ESG rating was primarily a result of its Social and Governance performance, where it received scores of 20 and 34, respectively. Even though the Environmental category had a score of 60, the lower scores in the other two categories decreased the overall rating.

Breitbart News has reported on lawsuits against the company over alleged racial discrimination against employees, one likely influence on Tesla’s lower score. Additionally, the company’s governance score suffered under a flurry of shareholder lawsuits and other allegations about the company.

