Elon Musk’s Tesla Faces Fresh Lawsuit Alleging Racism, Harassment at Factory

Elon Musk’s Tesla has been sued by a group of black current and former workers at its factory in Fremont, California, who claim they have been subject to racist graffiti, slurs, and harassment. The workers claim that the company and its managers were aware of the harassment but did nothing to stop it.

The lawsuit lists over a dozen current and former Tesla workers as plaintiffs. It is currently unclear whether any of the employees signed mandatory arbitration agreements which could affect whether or not the case makes it to state court.

The lawsuit states that the plaintiffs “have been subjected to offensive racist comments and offensive racist behavior and discipline by colleagues, leads, supervisors, managers, and/or Human Resources personnel on a daily basis.”

A similar suit alleging that Tesla fostered a culture of racial abuse at its Fremont facility was brought earlier this year by state regulators. The company responded by publishing a blog post claiming that it takes racial discrimination very seriously, investigated claims, and terminated any employees found responsible.

Employees allege that they were subject to a number of racist comments, including being referred to as “Blackies” and “Darkies,” as well as regular use of the n-word at the facility.

“It’s hard to imagine a workplace culture that these hard-working people had to endure day after day, having to live through racist comments and abusive behavior,” said attorney Mike Arias. “Hearing story after story of employees being subjected to this level of disgusting and threatening behavior and language is still almost unbelievable.”

