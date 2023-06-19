Canadian High School Students Stage Walkout Against Gender Ideology Forced in Classes

High school students in Ottawa, Canada, reportedly staged a walkout to protest of gender ideology curriculum being implemented by their school district.

Students from Longfields-Davidson Secondary School walked out of class late last week in protest of gender ideology being taught in Ontario classrooms, according to a report by Rebel News.

Some in the crowd held signs opposing gender ideology and received supportive honks from people driving by in their cars.

This protest reportedly marks the second demonstration in opposition to the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board’s curriculum in a week.

Chanel Pfahl, a former high school teacher who advocates against radical gender ideology being taught to young students, took to social media to write, “The kids at Longfields-Davidson Heights are just pure awesome.”

The kids at Longsfield-Davidson Heights are just pure awesome. Videos coming.❤️ #educationoverindoctrination pic.twitter.com/dC4P9AjyLB — Chanel Pfahl (@ChanLPfa) June 15, 2023

Pfahl previously fell under attack from the Ontario College of Teachers after talking about her opposition to Critical Race Theory (CRT) in a private Facebook group.

Critical Race Theory is an academic movement transpiring in schools, teaching children that the United States is fundamentally racist, and they must view every social interaction and person in terms of race in order to be “antiracist.”

Pfahl also shared a message that appears to be from Longfields-Davidson Secondary School.

“We want to remind everyone that during the instructional day, it is expected that students be in class,” the message read. “Student walkouts are one way to share a message, but there are also many other ways to respectfully show support for issues that are important to students.”

The school has responded by sending out the following email to parents: pic.twitter.com/KnozcucC0e — Chanel Pfahl (@ChanLPfa) June 14, 2023

The Ottawa high school students walking out of their classrooms is just the latest example of students pushing back against LGBTQIA2S+ propaganda in schools.

As Breitbart News reported Thursday, middle school students in Burlington, Massachusetts, responded to a pride event at school by tearing down banners, wearing red, white, and blue, and chanting, “U.S.A. are my pronouns.”

Adults in the community reacted to the children by having an collective meltdown. Local groups held a town hall meeting, demanding that the school take “action” in response to the kids.

The school’s principal also issued a community-wide letter condemning the children, writing, “When one individual or group of individuals’ beliefs and actions result in the demeaning of another individual or group, it is completely unacceptable.”

