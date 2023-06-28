Google Withdraws Sponsorship from Drag Show Starring ‘Peaches Christ’ Following Petition by Christian Employees

Woke tech giant Google has pulled its sponsorship from a San Francisco drag show after hundreds of its Christian employees signed a petition alleging that the performance was a “direct affront to the religious beliefs and sensitivities of Christians.” The drag show features a performer named “Peaches Christ.”

Google, known for its support of LGBT events, found itself in a tricky situation when it decided to remove the “Pride and Drag Show” from its yearly lineup of LGBT Pride events. This move was prompted by Christian employees who were unhappy with the main performer, drag artist “Peaches Christ.”

The petition, which was signed by a significant number of Google employees, accused the company of religious discrimination. The petitioners stated, “Their provocative and inflammatory artistry is considered a direct affront to the religious beliefs and sensitivities of Christians.” They argued that Google was showing religious bias by sponsoring an event and performer that they felt was disrespectful to the Christian faith.

However, Google’s official stance on the matter is that the event was removed from its sponsored series due to a procedural oversight. A company representative explained, “This particular event was booked by and shared within one team without going through our standard events process.”

Despite the event’s removal from its official list, Google reiterated its support for the LGBT community and the drag show. The representative added, “While the event organizers have shifted the official team event onsite, the performance will go on at the planned venue – and it’s open to the public, so employees can still attend.”

The decision to pull the show from its sponsored series sparked criticism from other employees, who were unhappy with both the petition and Google’s decision to retract sponsorship. However, Google did not comment on whether the petition had any influence on the decision to cancel the program.

In the aftermath of the controversy, Google urged its employees to attend other Pride events, underlining its continued commitment to celebrating and supporting the LGBT community.

