Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter Clone ‘Threads’ Boasts 50 Million Profiles, 95 Million Posts in First Day

Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter clone, Threads, made a strong debut with more than 50 million profiles and 95 million posts in its first day of operation.

The New York Times reports that Facebook (now known as Meta) has enjoyed an impressive launch with its Twitter clone, Threads. Mark Zuckerberg’s “sanely run” Twitter alternative surged in user engagement, with over 50 million profiles activated and more than 95 million posts made within the first day of its operation, according to the Verge.

Threads, which is being touted as a rival to Twitter, has seen a rapid uptake by users. After just one day of operation, Facebook’s new social app is already halfway to 100 million accounts. The number of activated accounts continues to rise, indicating a strong initial response from users.

Despite its early success, Threads has faced some challenges. Users cannot delete their Threads account without deleting their associated Instagram account, and the app lacks some features such as direct messages and a reverse-chronological following feed. However, these initial hurdles have not dampened the enthusiasm for the app, with users flocking to it in droves.

The launch of Threads has also sparked a legal dispute with Twitter. Lawyers for Twitter have threatened legal action against Facebook, accusing it of using trade secrets from its former employees to build Threads. Twitter has also asked Facebook to preserve internal documents relevant to the dispute.

Breitbart News reported Thursday that Zuckerberg brought Facebook’s trademark censorship of conservatives to the new platform on day one. As reported by Allum Bokhari:

Threads, the Twitter clone touted by Facebook executives as the “sanely run” alternative to Elon Musk’s Twitter, has launched with the company’s characteristic political bias, censoring Donald Trump Jr. with a warning message the platform’s first day of operation. Threads users who attempt to follow the former president’s son receive a warning message before they are allowed to do so. “Are you sure you want to follow donaldtrumpjr? This account has repeatedly posted false information that was reviewed by our independent fact-checkers or went against our community guidelines.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan