Amazon’s Creepy Palm-Scanning Payment System Is Coming to Your Local Whole Foods Market

Amazon has announced plans to roll out its palm-scanning payment technology, Amazon One, to all Whole Foods locations by the end of 2023. The creepy technology goes far beyond scanning a customer’s palm print, instead using information like the vein pattern in the hand to establish identity.

Fast Company reports that by the end of 2023, all Whole Foods locations will have access to Amazon One, the company’s palm-scanning payment system. Amazon One, a payment system introduced in 2020, is set to mark its largest expansion to date. The technology works by scanning the unique lines, ridges, and vein patterns of a user’s palm, which Amazon claims is a secure and convenient alternative to traditional payment methods.

The palm signature is associated with an Amazon Prime account or a credit card, eliminating the need for customers to carry a phone or wallet for shopping and payment. Meanwhile, Amazon has gathered an even deeper level of biometric data about its customers.

Currently, Amazon One is already available at 200 Whole Foods and 200 other retail outlets in the United States. The planned expansion will bring the total number of Amazon One payment locations to over 700 by the end of the year.

“Since we’ve introduced Amazon One at Whole Foods Market stores over the past two years, we’ve seen that customers love the convenience it provides,” said Leandro Balbinot, chief technology officer at Whole Foods Market. He added, “and we’re excited to bring Amazon One to all of our customers across the U.S.”

Breitbart News has reported on the contentious situation at Whole Foods after Amazon acquired the grocery chain. In one case, Amazon carefully tracked store metrics to determine the chances that workers would attempt to unionize.

Business Insider reports that according to leaked internal documents and inside sources, Amazon-owned grocery store Whole Foods has been tracking and scoring stores it deems at risk of unionizing. Whole Foods scores each location on more than two dozen metrics including racial diversity, employee loyalty, “tipline” calls, and violations reported by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The company tracks local economic and demographic factors such as the local unemployment rate and the percentage of families in the area living below the poverty line. The stores’ scores are then fed into a “heatmap” which is a geographic map of the United States with red dots indicating high-risk Whole Foods stores.

Read more at Fast Company here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan