Green Inferno: Electric Mercedes Catches Fire in Garage of Florida Home Causing $1 Million in Damage

A 2023 Mercedes Benz EQE350+ electric vehicle caught fire while parked in the garage of a home in Nocatee, Florida, causing an estimated $1 million in damage to the home. The electric car reportedly wasn’t even charging when it caught fire. Thankfully, the residents of the home and their puppy were not harmed.

News4Jax reports that a 2023 Mercedes Benz EQE350+ electric vehicle caught fire and caused the destruction of a home in Nocatee, Florida, raising concerns once again about the safety of electric vehicles (EVs). Jennifer Ruotolo, the homeowner, was using the Mercedes Benz as a loaner while her personal car was being serviced. The EV had been parked in her garage for approximately 22 hours when it spontaneously ignited. Notably, the vehicle was not being charged at the time of the incident.

“It was parked in the garage, about 22 hours and then it caught fire,” Ruotolo said. “I was at work. About 8:30 and my husband heard a hiss and a pop, and he went into the garage full of smoke. It engulfed in flames and exploded.”

The fire resulted in extensive damage to Ruotolo’s home, with the cost of the damage estimated to be over a million dollars. Despite the financial loss, Ruotolo expressed relief that her family was safe.

“I feel blessed that my husband is alive. He was right on the next side of the wall. He could be, should be dead and he’s alive and our puppy is alive so I’m thankful for that. This could have been devastating and lifechanging but at this point it is just a challenge,” Ruotolo stated.

The incident has prompted Ruotolo to question the safety of EVs, particularly those from Mercedes Benz. “As a loaner vehicle, we expected it would function and be safe,” Ruotolo said. “I could be biased but I don’t think they’re ready for market. This is Mercedes brand. I can’t speak for all of them, but I would not recommend buying one anytime soon.”

It’s worth noting that Mercedes Benz has previously issued a recall for the 2023 EQE350 models due to potential battery malfunctions that might not alert drivers. The St. Johns County Fire Marshall, who is still investigating the exact cause of the fire, has urged EV owners to be aware of the potential risks associated with lithium-ion batteries.

Breitbart News previously reported on a Tesla that caught fire in the garage of a home causing damage.

KMOV reports that firefighting crews responded to a report of a fire at a home in Webster Groves, St. Louis, early on Monday morning. At approximately 3:00 a.m., emergency crews received a call from a residence in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. Upon arrival, it was determined that a Tesla in the attached garage was on fire. There was a second non-electric vehicle also located in the garage. Luckily, firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage and extinguish the flames. It was reported that the fire also spread to the inside of the home and caused additional damage. However, no injuries were reported. Tesla vehicles have made headlines throughout 2022 due to reports of Elon Musk’s electric cars bursting into flames.

Read more at News4Jax here.

