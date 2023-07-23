Elon Musk’s Major Rebranding: Twitter Name Will Change to ‘X,’ Bird Symbols to Disappear

Twitter, Elon Musk’s social media platform, is about to undergo a major rebranding. Musk has announced that the platform’s name will soon change to “X,” and all bird symbols, a long-standing logo for the platform, will be phased out.

The Verge reports that Musk took to Twitter to announce the upcoming changes, stating, “Soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.” The tech mogul has been steering Twitter through a series of changes since acquiring the platform last year for a massive $44 billion — even though about half his purchase price has already been wiped out.

In a series of tweets, Musk also hinted at a potential change in the platform’s default color. “Paint It Black,” he posted, followed by a user poll asking whether the platform’s default color should be changed to black. He further added, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

The decision to incorporate an “X” into the logo aligns with Musk’s penchant for the letter, which has been a recurring element in his various ventures. From X.com, the original name for Paypal, to SpaceX, the private American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company, the “X” has been a consistent feature in Musk’s corporate and product names.

Musk’s vision for Twitter extends beyond a mere logo change. He has expressed interest in transforming Twitter into “X, the everything app,” modeled on China’s WeChat. “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” Musk tweeted last year.

As Breitbart News previously reported:

“Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” said Musk shortly before the acquisition went through. There are signs that Musk’s plans to move Twitter in this direction are underway. Earlier this year, Twitter applied for the regulatory licenses required to operate a payments service in the U.S. Musk has also taken a cavalier approach to Twitter’s existing brand, perhaps foreshadowing an eventual change to “X” or another name.

Read more at the Verge here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan