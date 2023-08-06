Elon Musk: Cage Fight with Mark Zuckerberg to Be Livestreamed on Twitter/X

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced that his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg still appears to be going ahead, with the event to be livestreamed on Musk’s social media platform, Twitter (now known as X).

Business Insider reports that the cage match between tech billionaire Elon Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is still going to take place, according to a recent post by Musk. The event will be livestreamed on Twitter (formerly known as X), Musk’s social media site. It isn’t yet clear if Zuckerberg has agreed to this stipulation, which would especially curious given that his Twitter clone Threads is on life support.

Elon Musk appeared to confirm the highly anticipated fight, stating that it will be broadcasted on his platform. “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” Musk wrote. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

The idea of a physical confrontation between the two tech moguls has been brewing since June, when Musk criticized Facebook’s plans to launch Threads. Zuckerberg was quick to accept Musk’s challenge, responding with “Send Me Location.”

Musk has been seen preparing for the fight, lifting weights and even live-streaming a bicep curl on X. When asked about the purpose of the fight, Musk responded, “It’s a civilized form of war. Men love war.”

The seriousness of the event has been confirmed by Ultimate Fighting Championship head Dana White, who has spoken to both Musk and Zuckerberg. White’s representatives even contacted a senior Italian government official to explore the possibility of the fight taking place at the Colosseum in Rome.

Despite the buzz, there has been no official announcement regarding the exact location or date of the fight. Neither Facebook (now known as Meta) nor Twitter (now known as X), have responded to requests for comment.

Read more at Business Insider here.

