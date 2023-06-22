Nerd War!: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Agree to ‘Cage Fight’

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, two of the world’s leading tech billionaires, recently engaged in a humorous social media exchange about a potential cage fight. Zuckerberg has been training in mixed martial arts for some time now, it is unclear if Musk has any combat experience whatsoever. When Musk proposed a match, Zuck responded, “Send me location.”

BBC News reports that Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook (now known as Meta), have seemingly agreed to compete in a cage fight after engaging in a surprising Twitter conversation. The back and forth, which has since gone viral, started when Musk said he was “up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg in a tweet. Zuckerberg replied by sharing a screenshot of Musk’s tweet along with the request, “Send me location.” While Musk was likely living up to the billing given to him by Donald Trump as a “bullshit artist,” signs point to Zuckerberg being more serious.

This is Zuck’s story on insta right now. Simulation confirmed ✅ 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/Vu0vrihFIV — Penny2x (@imPenny2x) June 22, 2023

When questioned about the exchange, a Facebook spokesperson responded, “The story speaks for itself.”

Musk continued to make fun of the fight by jokingly suggesting that it take place in the UFC Octagon in Las Vegas, using the phrase “Vegas Octagon.” In another amusing tweet, he described a move he calls “The Walrus,” in which he would “just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.” He then provided a few walrus-related videos as a hint that his challenge might not be entirely serious.

“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” Musk tweeted.

Users of social media have eagerly joined in the fun, speculating about who would triumph in the match, and making memes and parody posters to promote the fight.

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: The greatest fight of our generation pic.twitter.com/4k2H5VwGMu — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) June 22, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk in the octagon – who you got? pic.twitter.com/VD2dFmmUMy — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) June 22, 2023

Zuckerberg is well-known for his interest in mixed martial arts. Breitbart News recently reported that Zuckerberg, 39, has been practicing mixed martial arts (MMA) and has recently triumphed in jiu-jitsu competitions.

In addition to the playful discussion of the cage match, it has come to light that Facebook is creating a new text-based social network that may one day challenge Twitter. The platform’s working name is P92, and it is currently under development.

