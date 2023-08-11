Musk’s Mixed Messages: Elon Is Talking About Fighting Zuckerberg Again After Wimping Out and Calling for Debate

Just days after appearing to wimp out of a physical fight with Mark Zuckerberg, calling for a “noble” debate as he claimed he may require back surgery, Elon Musk is suddenly talking about a fight again. Musk provided fresh details about the “fight” in a series of tweets, claiming an “epic location” in Italy, adding that “Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy.”

The Daily Mail reports that Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter) dropped fresh details about his much-anticipated cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg. The latest details are especially confusing given that it comes just days after Musk claimed he may need surgery and hinted that a “noble” debate would be more appropriate than a physical fight.

Musk tweeted the word “Gladiator” with two sword emojis, sparking speculation about the event.

⚔️ Gladiator ⚔️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Contrary to earlier rumors in the sports world, the event will not be under the banner of Dana White’s UFC. Instead, Musk clarified, “The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).” Musk further stated that viewers across the globe can catch the live action on both the X platform and one of Zuckerberg’s platforms.

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

In a nod to the significance of the venue, Musk revealed discussions with top Italian officials. “I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location,” he shared. While the Colosseum stands as the hinted venue, Rome has many historic locations and venues that could host the fight.

Musk was keen to emphasize the respect and reverence the event would hold for Italy’s rich history. “Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy,” he assured. In a move that showcases the philanthropic side of this spectacle, it has been announced that all profits from the event will be donated to veterans.

Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

The exact details of the event have yet to be revealed and this latest update is surprising given just a few days ago Musk mentioned that he may need back surgery and appeared to want to back out of the fight, opting instead for a “noble” debate.

The idea of a debate instead of a physical fight was further fueled by TED curator Chris Anderson, who proposed a “cage match DEBATE” between the two billionaires. Anderson tweeted, “Here’s a better idea: a cage match DEBATE ‘How to Build an Amazing Future.’” Musk responded: “sounds like a good idea too.”

“This is really fighting as (I believe) a noble sport,” Musk replied. “We also hope, with humility, to express our admiration for those who have fought before for noble causes.”

The proposed debate aligns with an earlier suggestion from Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, who in June advised her son and Zuckerberg to “fight with words only” instead of physical confrontation. “A verbal fight only. Three questions each. The funniest answers win. Who agrees?” Maye Musk tweeted on June 23.

