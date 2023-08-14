‘We Can All Agree Elon Isn’t Serious:’ Mark Zuckerberg Blasts Musk’s ‘Antics’ Around Cage Fight

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg says that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk “isn’t serious” about his proposed fight between the two after Musk proposed a “practice round” in Zuckerberg’s backyard and revealed he may need back surgery. Zuckerberg blasted Musk’s “antics,” saying, “We can all agree Elon isn’t serious.”

The Verge reports that Facebook (now known as Meta) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called for an end to the ongoing public discourse surrounding a proposed cage match with Elon Musk, owner of Twitter (now known as X). “It’s time to move past Elon Musk’s cage fight antics,” Zuckerberg declared, signaling a desire to move beyond the public spectacle that has captured the tech world’s attention.

“We can all agree Elon isn’t serious,” Zuckerberg stated, referencing Musk’s reluctance to finalize a date for the match and his suggestion of a mere “practice round” in his backyard. This revelation came to light through shared screenshots of text exchanges between the two tech moguls. In these messages, Musk proposed a “practice bout” at Zuckerberg’s residence, to which Zuckerberg responded, advising Musk to train for a “real MMA fight” and to reach out once he’s “ready to compete.”

The idea of a cage match between the two CEOs first emerged in June, and while it initially seemed like a potential source of entertainment, the unfolding events have been anything but straightforward. Musk’s series of unverified claims about the fight’s details, coupled with his decision to delay the event due to a surgery, has added layers of complexity to the narrative.

This is the full message: pic.twitter.com/UzbKoIkFOc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

Zuckerberg, in contrast, has remained consistent in his stance, emphasizing his readiness to participate. He assured, “If the fight was going to happen, you’ll hear it from me.”

Breitbart News reported recently that the latest details about the fight revealed by Musk are especially confusing given that it comes just days after Musk claimed he may need surgery and hinted that a “noble” debate would be more appropriate than a physical fight.

Musk tweeted the word “Gladiator” with two sword emojis, sparking speculation about the event.

⚔️ Gladiator ⚔️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

In a nod to the significance of the venue, Musk revealed discussions with top Italian officials. “I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location,” he shared. While the Colosseum stands as the hinted venue, Rome has many historic locations and venues that could host the fight.

Musk was keen to emphasize the respect and reverence the event would hold for Italy’s rich history. “Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy,” he assured. In a move that showcases the philanthropic side of this spectacle, it has been announced that all profits from the event will be donated to veterans.

The Italian culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, confirmed he had spoken to Musk but said that the fight will not be held in Rome. “I had a long and friendly phone conversation with Elon Musk,” he said. “We talked about the common passion for the history of ancient Rome. We are discussing how to organise a great charity and historical evocation event, in full respect of the sites. It will not be held in Rome.”

Read more at the Verge here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan