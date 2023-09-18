Report: George Soros Is Funding Joe Biden’s ‘TikTok Army’ to Promote Leftist Propaganda

President Joe Biden has a “TikTok army” funded by billionaire Democrat donor George Soros, who has allocated hundreds of thousands of dollars toward the cause of spreading leftist propaganda on the China-owned platform to its massive audience of American teens.

George Soros is funding a “TikTok army” of Gen-Z social media users to push his left-wing propaganda, praise President Joe Biden, and attack conservatives, according to documents obtained by the New York Post.

Tax filings show that Soros’ Open Society Foundation gave $5.5 million to Accelerate Action Inc. in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, that nonprofit then gave at least $300,000 to another nonprofit, Gen Z for Change, which boasts a network of 500 “activists, organizers, and creators.”

While in office, President Biden has leaned on Gen Z for Change to push his policy agenda on social media.

Last year, top White House officials briefed these woke lackeys on the ongoing U.S. effort in Ukraine. They have also met with the president himself in the Oval Office, as well as with Biden’s Surgeon General Vivek Murthy regarding the Chinese coronavirus.

Gen Z for Change social media influencers also take to social media to advocate for abolishing border enforcement, defunding police, and ending cash bail.

The group was also reportedly invited to the White House to witness the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

It remains unclear how Gen Z for Change disseminates the Soros money to its TikTok army of young activists whose accounts are riddled with White House talking points and left-wing propaganda.

“We are unequivocally supportive of Medicare for all, the Green New Deal, Palestinian liberation, [and] a plethora of progressive policies that a vast majority of Gen Z supports,” group founder Aidan Kohn-Murphy recently told his 288,000 TikTok followers.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Victoria Hammett, Gen Z for Change’s deputy executive director, frequently complains to her 819,000 followers about pro-life initiatives.

Conor Stayton, the group’s 20-year-old digital marketing strategist who boasts 557,000 TikTok followers, accused Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) of repeating “neo-nazi and white supremacist” after a shooting in Buffalo left 10 people dead in May of last year.

About two-thirds of the $8.3 million for 2020 and 2021 that went toward Accelerate Action — the only nonprofit that has donated to Gen Z for Change — came from Soros, the New York Post noted.

Soros has spent decades financing far-left causes around the world through his Open Society Foundation. President Biden’s “TikTok army” of Gen Z influencers is just the 93-year-old billionaire’s latest left-wing propaganda stunt.

