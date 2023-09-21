‘F*ck You Fascist:’ Charlie Kirk Screamed at by Northern Arizona University Students

Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk was screamed at by protestors who shouted “Fuck you fascist” and “Trans rights are human rights” during his appearance at Northern Arizona University (NAU) this week.

Kirk had planned to sit at a debate table — oftentimes referred to as a “Change My Mind” table — to discuss cultural and political issues. The event was open to students and the general public, but a portion of the event was “drowned out” by screaming protestors.

BREAKING: Charlie Kirk laughs as mob of smelly, overweight SJWs scream 'F*** You, Fascist! F***You Fascist!" Northern Arizona University, 2023 AD pic.twitter.com/W7O2iNnKPt — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 19, 2023

About 300 people gathered to support, debate, or protest the Turning Point USA founder. Students and protestors also wielded signs, some of which read, “Queer people belong here and always will,” and “trans rights = human rights,” the organization said.

A video posted to social media shows that Kirk, clad in a t-shirt that read, “The Government is Lying to You,” had attempted to calmly engage with protestors, but many of them continued to scream, preventing any type of actual dialogue.

“When you send your kids to America’s colleges and universities, you’re playing Russian Roulette with their values and their future,” Kirk wrote on X/Twitter sharing a video of his interactions with NAU students on Tuesday.

When you send your kids to America’s colleges and universities, you’re playing Russian Roulette with their values and their future. @NAU pic.twitter.com/9XWGE6ASbu — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 19, 2023

The “Change My Mind” table, however, was not entirely “drowned out” by protesters, as supporters of Kirk and TPUSA were able to eventually proceed with the event, the organization said.

Additional video footage posted to social media showed a more calm environment, in which Kirk was able to greet supporters, some of whom chanted, “Charlie! Charlie! Charlie!”

The mainstream media claims Charlie was booed off campus yesterday, per usual the media wasn’t there and is just creating a narrative. Here is what actually happened: pic.twitter.com/kjqiwhTUy1 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 20, 2023

“We had more supporters than opposition today,” Kirk said on X/Twitter.

“What the media wants you to think is that I got heckled off campus at NAU. That’s ridiculous. I was there for nearly 3 hours talking and debating with students. I left as scheduled,” Kirk wrote on X/Twitter.

What the media wants you to think is that I got heckled off campus at NAU. That's ridiculous. I was there for nearly 3 hours talking and debating with students. I left as scheduled. But the ugliness of a small minority of planned LBGTQIA+ radical women is real. It's depressing… pic.twitter.com/Jy7J2n17Oj — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 20, 2023

“But the ugliness of a small minority of planned LBGTQIA+ radical women is real. It’s depressing for sure. But the love and the support was also overwhelming,” he added. “@TPUSA is moving the needle and giving the sane, regular, normal students the courage to make their voices heard.”

This is not the first time a Turning Point USA event has been attacked by radical left-wing militants on a college campus.

Earlier this year, left-wing and LGBTQ activists at UC Davis were arrested after vandalizing university property during an event featuring Kirk. The incident came just hours after UC Davis chancellor Gary S. May declared Kirk a “proponent of hate” and encouraged students to “neutralize and negate” TPUSA’s influence on campus.

