Watch: Left-Wing Activists Smash Windows, Are Arrested at UC Davis Charlie Kirk Event

Left-wing and LGBTQ activists at UC Davis were arrested after vandalizing university property on Tuesday during an event featuring Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The incident came just hours after UC Davis chancellor Gary S. May declared Kirk a “proponent of hate” and encouraged students to “neutralize and negate” TPUSA’s influence on campus.

Protestors carrying banners that read, “Queers Bash Back,” and, “Bash Fash,” were seen on video smashing glass windows while police officers tried to fend them off.

NEW VIDEO: Violent leftwing agitators just smashed through windows outside of the event venue here at UC Davis. Reports are that some of this group made their way into the building before police successfully removed them. Pray for peace and safety for all involved. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IbZd2v9pRn — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 15, 2023

Additional footage showed police outside taking down masked protesters who appeared to be carrying spray paint cans.

BREAKING: Riot police taking down Antifa at UC Davis outside Charlie Kirk speech pic.twitter.com/pWzBThAVpi — No Bailouts Poso 🚫Ὃ (@JackPosobiec) March 15, 2023

Police also clashed with banner-wielding protesters who were chanting, “fight back!” as they tried to advance toward the building where the Turning Point USA event was being held.

Riot police now standing off with Antifa and protesters who are trying to block people from entering @charliekirk11 @TPUSA event on campus. pic.twitter.com/gAMkrPVZuW — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) March 15, 2023

A UC Davis campus police spokesperson told Breitbart News that “two people were arrested after spray painting the outside of the building.”

“I’m not sure what the exact charges are, but that’s what they were doing,” the spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson added that he did not have information on the identities of the individuals who were arrested and that, so far, no arrests have been made in connection to the smashed glass windows on the university’s campus doors.

The left-wing and LGBTQ activists were also seen carrying banners that read, “Protect Trans Kids,” and, “Fascists Off Campus.”

The violence by protesters arrived on the heels of UC Davis chancellor Gary S. May releasing a video in which he referred to Kirk as a “proponent of hate” and falsely claimed the Turning Point USA founder has “advocated for violence against transgender individuals.”

May also proclaimed that while the university “can’t control how these groups [TPUSA] operate,” the campus community can “work together to neutralize and negate their influence.”

