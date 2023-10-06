Google Antitrust Trial: Former Samsung Executive Explains Internet Giant’s Pressure Tactics

A former executive from Samsung testified at the landmark Google antitrust trial that the tech giant actively hindered efforts to expand a search app offering on Samsung smartphones, a demonstration of the pressure tactics Google allegedly uses to protect its monopoly.

Reuters reports that the antitrust trial against Google continues to reveal tactics used by the Silicon Valley giant to pressure device makers and partners, with former Samsung Electronics executive Patrick Chang testifying that the tech giant prevented the expansion of a search app. The executive, once part of Samsung’s venture capital arm, suggested increasing the software offering from app developer Branch Metrics in Samsung smartphones. However, he faced resistance, allegedly due to pressure from Google.

In late September, Alexander Austin, the founder and former CEO of Branch Metrics, testified that his company removed certain software features to address complaints from Google. The company was attempting to secure deals with wireless carriers and smartphone manufacturers, and had to ensure that its searches remained within the apps and never linked to the web, to avoid angering Google.

During the testimony, Chang revealed that Samsung had received resistance from wireless carriers such as AT&T, who sell Android phones. Google’s leverage is based on deals that result in Google making payments of $10 billion per year to smartphone manufacturers like Samsung Electronics, wireless carriers, and others, in exchange for revenue share agreements. These agreements ensured that Google’s software would be set as the default and helped maintain its monopoly in search.

The trial could have significant implications for Google, especially regarding regulatory and antitrust perspectives. It also brings attention to the relationship between Google and Samsung, two companies that have historically collaborated in the smartphone market. The allegations suggest potential conflicts in their partnership, revealing a complex side of the tech industry often hidden by confidentiality agreements.

Read more at Reuters here.

