Google Antitrust Trial: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Highlights Dominance of Internet Giant’s ‘Web’ of Services

In a key moment during the DOJ’s ongoing antitrust trial against Google, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella testified, spotlighting the search giant’s formidable and, perhaps, insurmountable dominance in the online world.

The New York Times reports that Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, recently testified in court, becoming a key witness in the major antitrust case against Google. His words illustrated an industry where Google isn’t just a player but the entire field in the online world, or as he put it, the “Google web.”

Leading one of the world’s richest companies, valued at $2.4 trillion, Nadella detailed a digital world where even giants like Microsoft struggle against Google’s tight grip on online search. He stated, “You get up in the morning, you brush your teeth and you search on Google,” highlighting the internet giant’s everyday presence in our lives.

Nadella called the search revenue deal between Google and Apple “oligopolistic,” pointing out that users, even when they can change their search engine, usually stick with Google. His words also raised alarms about the future, especially regarding AI. He shared worries about Google using its size and influence to create tools that could let it rule the growing AI industry. Nadella claimed in court that “When I am meeting with publishers now, they are saying, ‘Google’s going to write this check to us, and it’s going to be exclusive and you have to match it,’”

The trial is the first big monopoly trial of the internet age and is seen as a possible turning point in controlling big tech companies. The government claims that Google illegally kept its monopoly in online search by paying to be the default search engine on several browsers and smartphones. Google argues that users can switch to other search engines if they want.

Nadella’s words also highlighted a long and tough rivalry between Microsoft and Google, which has lasted over twenty years and included fights over online search, mobile computing, web browsing, and cloud computing. The two giants, now also fighting over AI, have been in many legal and market battles as they have become more and more powerful.

