‘Friendly’ Twitter Competitor Launched by Ex-Employees Shuts Down

Pebble, a social network that branded itself as a “friendly” alternative to Elon Musk’s X/Twitter, and built by a team primarily made up of former Twitter employees, has announced its decision to cease operations due to financial constraints and a challenging competitive landscape.

ZDNet reports that Pebble emerged on the social media horizon with a promise of refreshing authenticity in the wake of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Crafted by a team predominantly consisting of Twitter alumni, Pebble aimed to recapture the essence of early Twitter days, promoting genuine conversations in a friendly online environment.

Pebble was a social network similar to Twitter, but it was in its early stages of development. The platform aimed to become the ‘place to have the authentic conversations we’ve always wanted to have.’ With features reminiscent of the pre-Musk Twitter era, such as a 280-character limit and direct messaging, Pebble hoped to carve a niche in the crowded social media landscape.

However, despite its hopeful approach and dedicated community, Pebble faced an uphill battle in attracting a substantial user base and necessary investment. “The painful truth, however, is that we were not growing quickly enough for investors to believe that we will break out,” Pebble conveyed in a message to its users, explaining the reasons behind the closure.

The platform, which nurtured a community of around 20,000 users, found it challenging to meet investor expectations in a digital landscape brimming with alternative platforms. The financial hurdles and the race against time eventually led Pebble to the decision of shutting down its operations, scheduled for November 1, 2023.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on the Twitter competitors that have popped up. Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads launched with a bang, but the Twitter clone has lost most of its engagement due to weak features. Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, launched Bluesky, which is popular with leftist journalists although it hasn’t made a dent on X/Twitter’s engagement.

Gab, launched as a free speech alternative to Twitter long before Elon Musk bought the company, remains the most robust alternative platform.

Read more at ZDNet here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.