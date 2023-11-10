Google Antitrust Case: Documents Show Company Only Innovates Under Threat of Government Action

Google’s response to a 2018 European Union antitrust order included “Go Big in Europe,” a comprehensive plan to enhance its search engine’s capabilities across the EU, according to internal documents included in the massive antitrust case against the Silicon Valley giant.

Bloomberg reports that Google faced a turning point in 2018 when the European Union imposed an antitrust order that significantly impacted its operations. This order required Google to present Android phone users with a choice screen offering five search engine options, a move aimed at reducing Google’s dominance in the market. This development catalyzed Google’s strategic plan, dubbed “Go Big in Europe,” which aimed at elevating the quality of its search results across the European market. The strategy to innovate in Europe, which was developed in response to EU antitrust pressure, was revealed as part of the ongoing antitrust case against the internet giant.

The “Go Big in Europe” initiative emerged as a response to the EU’s decision, with Google planning to enhance its search engine’s performance in key European markets like France and Germany. The plan included adding diverse features such as post-game soccer video highlights, more localized content, news pronunciation tools for different languages, and detailed information on local television streaming options. This approach indicated a shift in Google’s strategy, focusing on regional customization and a more nuanced understanding of different European markets.

During the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust trial against Google, internal documents revealed the extensive planning behind the “Go Big in Europe” strategy. Ben Gomes, who was the head of Google’s search team at the time, provided insight into the company’s mindset following the EU ruling. He emphasized that the initiative was part of an ongoing effort to invest in Europe and was not solely a reaction to the EU’s choice screen requirement.

The antitrust trial, which is in its ninth week, sheds light on the broader implications of Google’s market strategies. The Justice Department accuses Google of maintaining an internet search monopoly through significant financial investments, such as paying up to $26 billion in 2021 to remain the default search engine on various web browsers and mobile phones.

Read more at Bloomberg here.

