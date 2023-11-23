WATCH: Bill Gates Celebrates World Toilet Day with Stroll Through Sewers

Simon Kent

Billionaire Bill Gates took himself to Brussels on Monday to celebrate World Toilet Day by descending into the Belgium capital’s sewer system.

His scatological subterranean mission saw him share a video of his visit to the Brussels Sewer Museum.

“It stinks and there are rats” Gates quickly realised before pointing to the scientific research that happens in the sewer system.

A clearly impressed Gales concludes by saying, “Thank you Brussels for highlighting this unique side of a great city.”

This is not the first time Gates has shared his fascination with human waste.

Back in 2015 Gates posted a video of himself at a waste processor, drinking the product of what had been, five minutes earlier, human feces.

“It’s water!” he exclaimed after taking a sip.

The video was made after Gates visited a facility in Washington state that burns human waste to produce water, electricity and ash.

The Omni Processor, a Gates Foundation project, is designed to address the problem of poor sanitation facing many poor countries, by taking human waste out of streets and streams and turning it into something useful.

It mirrors other efforts by Microsoft’s co-founder to have personal input on the future of the planet.

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Bill Gates, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Friday, June 16, 2023. Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping just days after a visit to Beijing by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The state broadcaster CCTV showed Xi saying he was happy to see Gates, who he called an "old friend," after three years without meeting during the pandemic. (Yin Bogu/Xinhua via AP)

In this photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, Bill Gates, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Friday, June 16, 2023. (Yin Bogu/Xinhua via AP)

To that end Gates is buying up farmland and investing in meat alternatives to control the public’s diet under the guise of saving the planet from climate change, as Seamus Bruner argues in his new book Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life.

The book details how Gates champions “climate change” by controlling the public’s diet, and his means of doing so involves buying up farmland and investing in alternate proteins.

