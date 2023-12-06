Your Car Is Collecting Data on You. Here’s How to Delete It

As cars become more advanced and evolve into sophisticated data collection devices, understanding how to delete the data your vehicle collects is crucial for driver privacy. Here’s how to delete your personal data from your car.

The Record reports that as data privacy becomes an increasingly important topic for consumers, it’s essential to understand how modern vehicles collect and store personal information. Cars today are not just modes of transportation; they are also data collection hubs. From GPS locations to text messages, biometric data, and even personal identifiers, cars can store a surprising amount of sensitive information.

Breitbart News has previously reported on the “privacy nightmare” posed by most modern cars:

The world’s most popular car brands are a data “privacy nightmare,” collecting and selling personal information in an age when driving is going increasingly digital, a study showed on Wednesday. The California-based Mozilla Foundation reviewed 25 car brands and said none of them fully satisfied its standards on privacy and that no other product category had ever received as poor a review, including makers of sex toys or mental health apps.

Andrea Amico, the founder and CEO of Privacy4Cars, developed a free app that helps drivers erase their personal data from their vehicles. The app provides detailed, step-by-step instructions for deleting data across tens of thousands of different vehicle models and types. The process, however, is not standardized and varies significantly depending on the car’s make, model, year of manufacture, and the specific features it includes.

The steps to delete your car’s data generally involve the following:

Download the Privacy4Cars App: This app is a comprehensive tool for a wide range of vehicle types and models. Enter Your Vehicle Information: Provide details such as make, model, and year of manufacture to receive tailored instructions. Follow the Step-by-Step Instructions: The app provides specific, easy-to-follow steps for your particular vehicle. This could involve navigating through the car’s infotainment system to find the appropriate settings. Regularly Update Your Vehicle’s Software: Ensure that your car’s software is up to date, as outdated software can complicate the data deletion process. Repeatedly Wipe Data for Ongoing Privacy: Since there’s no way to block the collection of data entirely, it’s recommended to regularly delete the data, especially for those with heightened privacy concerns.

The importance of regularly wiping a car’s data is highlighted by the fact that many vehicles retain the data of previous owners. This means that wiping your car’s data is even more important when buying or selling a used car, returning a rental car, or when a vehicle is part of a corporate fleet.

