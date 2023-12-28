Company Claims It Will Replace Humans on TV News with AI-Generated Anchors

An LA-based company, Channel 1, claims it will become the first news network to utilize AI-generated news anchors starting next year.

The Daily Mail reports that Channel 1, an LA-based news channel hoping to launch in the near future, is planning to introduce AI news anchors. These AI-generated anchors, set to debut as early as February on ad-supported streaming platforms like Crackle, Tubi, and Pluto, represent a significant shift in news broadcasting.

The AI anchors are created using a blend of digital doubles and animated faces, designed to mimic real human behavior and expressions. However, despite their naturalistic hand gestures, a closer examination reveals a number of irregularities like longer fingers and more than five fingers on each hand. It seems AI continues to struggle with hand generation.

See the highest quality AI footage in the world. – Our generated anchors deliver stories that are informative, heartfelt and entertaining. Watch the showcase episode of our upcoming news network now. pic.twitter.com/61TaG6Kix3 — Channel 1 (@channel1_ai) December 12, 2023

Additionally, while the AI anchors’ eyes blink, they lack emotional expression, giving a somewhat vacant look. These factors, coupled with their ability to read news in multiple languages, including Greek and Tamil, have raised concerns about the authenticity and emotional depth of AI-delivered news​​.

This technological advancement could have further implications for an already struggling news industry, potentially leading to the loss of jobs for reporters and anchors if the corporate media adopts the technology at leftist outlets like CNN.

Channel 1 plans to source its news content from three primary avenues: partnerships with legacy news outlets, commissioned freelance journalists, and AI-generated reports based on trusted official sources such as public records and government documents. This approach aims to balance technological innovation with credible news sourcing, although concerns remain about the authenticity — and potential legality — of AI-generated content​​.

Read more at the Daily Mail here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.