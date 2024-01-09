Samsung Reveals New AI Robot ‘Ballie’ at CES 2024

Samsung recently introduced an updated version of their AI robot companion, Ballie, at CES 2024, highlighting the robot’s new capabilities.

The Sun reports that Samsung launched a new version of its AI robot companion, Ballie, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. The latest version of Ballie comes as an improved successor to the 2020 version, which faced criticism for its “creepy” features.

This new version of Ballie has been refined based on user feedback; the robot is designed to be more user-friendly and less intrusive than its predecessor, with Samsung planning for the bot to be more than just a cool gadget.

Ballie is presented as a friendly assistant that can move around the house, perform various tasks, and communicate with users by using lights and cameras to project messages on floors or walls. Additionally, it can take care of pets, sending live updates to users while they are away.

Samsung released a statement on the bot describing its capabilities, saying: “Ballie has been revamped with new advanced features to help users intelligently navigate their lives. Ballie acts as a personal home assistant, autonomously driving around the home to complete various tasks. By connecting to and managing home appliances, Ballie can provide a helping hand to users in many situations — continually learning from users’ patterns and habits to provide smarter, more personalized services.”

Samsung’s approach with the new Ballie is to not only highlight technological advancements but also to understand and address consumer concerns. The robot can assist with fitness routines, project content on walls for work or entertainment, and manage home appliances, showcasing a blend of convenience and smart living.

Samsung isn’t the only company stepping into the AI robot industry, LG also unveiled a robotic gadget that can help with household chores and monitor your mood as well.

There is no information available yet about the pricing and release date of the new Ballie. The announcement reflects the increasing trend of AI companionship and home automation, with companies like LG also introducing similar robots.

