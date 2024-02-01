CEO Survey: Tesla’s Elon Musk Tops Disney’s Bob Iger as Most Overrated Chief Executive

Hundreds of CEOs have ranked Elon Musk as the most overrated CEO in the United States. Musk garnered 399 votes from fellow CEOs in a survey performed by Fortune for the dubious title of most overrated chief executive officer in the country, beating Disney’s Bob Iger who received 302 votes.

Fortune, which published the survey results on Wednesday, did not reveal exactly how many CEOs had responded to its inquiry. Musk was also ranked the most overrated CEO in last year’s survey.

Musk’s massive compensation package from Tesla became front and center news this week after a Delaware judge voided the deal, stating that the board of directors failed to negotiate the package with Musk and in essence had rubberstamped Musk’s own plan.

As Breitbart News reported:

In her decision, McCormick asked: “Was the richest person in the world overpaid? The stockholder plaintiff in this derivative lawsuit says so. He claims that Tesla, Inc.’s directors breached their fiduciary duties by awarding Elon Musk a performance-based equity-compensation plan.” McCormick continued: “In the final analysis, Musk launched a self-driving process, recalibrating the speed and direction along the way as he saw fit. The process arrived at an unfair price. And through this litigation, the plaintiff requests a recall.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, meanwhile, scored as the most underrated CEO on this year’s Fortune survey, receiving 274 votes. Notably, Nadella has held the title as most underrated CEO for the last eight years.

Musk is currently running electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla and rocket company SpaceX. He is also the owner of the social media platform Twitter, which he purchased in October 2022 and later renamed X. Musk also runs creepy brain chip company Neuralink and farcical tunneling outfit The Boring Company.

Meanwhile, Musk’s alleged use of illegal drugs — including LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, mushrooms, and ketamine — has reportedly become a source of concern for executives and board members at Tesla and SpaceX, potentially threatening the stability of these tech giants.

