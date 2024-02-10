Social Media Users Mock ‘Dystopian’ Future Shown by Apple Vision Pro Headset

Apple Vision Pro headset in use
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Lucas Nolan

The release of Apple’s new augmented reality headset, the Vision Pro, has sharply divided opinion online regarding the technology’s societal impacts. Many social media users used humor and sarcasm to highlight the dystopian aspects of Apple’s latest gadget this week.

NBC News reports that the $3,500 Vision Pro headset, which overlays digital imagery and information onto real-world views, officially launched last week. Since then, videos of users testing the device in public have gone viral, fueling a debate around whether the Vision Pro represents an exciting technological leap or a dystopian future.

Vision Pro enthusiasts insist the product offers a “profound” and “futuristic” experience. YouTuber Casey Neistat called it the “most profound piece of technology [he’s] ever experienced,” while creator Canoopsy said the Vision Pro felt “like one of the most exciting pieces of technology I’ve ever used.” Both emphasized revolutionary aspects like seeing apps and playing video games integrated into their surroundings.

Apple Vision Pro Ad

Apple Vision Pro Ad (Apple / YouTube)

However, many social media reactions have been far more skeptical. Critics argued wearing the bulky headset looks absurd and antisocial in public settings like transit, comparing scenes of users gesticulating wildly to characters in dystopian fiction like science fiction series Black Mirror. Viral memes depicted distracted Vision Pro wearers obliviously crossing roads or getting arrested. Others condemned the device as an expensive toy for the wealthy.

Many users posted humorous memes and images about the device:

According to Neistat, the Vision Pro has flaws as an “imperfect product,” including its hefty hardware design. But he believes it represents a major step forward like the leap from horses to cars. Canoopsy agreed the technology holds exciting potential, predicting it suggests the direction Apple is headed.

While debate continues over whether augmented reality headsets represent progress or decline, early adopters insist the Vision Pro offers a glimpse into the next generation of computing. Still, even enthusiasts admit fully integrating such devices into daily life will require social adjustment.

Read more at NBC News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.