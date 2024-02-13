Explainer: How to Mute Mark Zuckerberg’s Annoying Facebook Feed Chirp

Facebook recently added a chirping sound when scrolling posts on iPhones, but many users find it distracting and want to disable it. Follow the steps below to mute Zuckerberg’s new “feature” and preserve your sanity.

Dataconomy reports that Facebook’s latest update has fixed a problem Americans didn’t know they had. Users across the platform have reported hearing an odd chirping sound when scrolling through their feeds. This strange addition has left many scratching their heads.

According to sources, the chirping sound is an intentional feature Facebook added to make scrolling more engaging. However, the reaction has been largely negative, with most users finding it distracting.

The chirping occurs when iPhone users are browsing their Facebook feeds. It provides a subtle background accompaniment to the scrolling experience. Unfortunately, Facebook’s efforts to enhance interactivity seem to have missed the mark.

Fortunately, disabling the pesky chirping sound can be accomplished in a few steps:

Open the Facebook app on your iPhone

Tap the three horizontal lines in the bottom right corner to open the menu

Scroll down and tap “Settings & Privacy”

Select “Settings”

Scroll down and find “Media”

Under “Sounds,” toggle off the switch next to “In-App Sounds”

Following these steps will mute the chirping, allowing you to scroll through Facebook feeds in peace.

It’s unclear why Facebook decided this feature was a good idea. The consensus among users is that it’s simply annoying. The platform likely aimed to boost engagement, but the chime has had the opposite effect, putting people off. With any luck, Facebook will take the hint and do away with the annoying chirping in a future update.

In the meantime, shutting off in-app sounds provides a quick fix for the problem. For the typical user, muting in-app sounds will not impact their Facebook experience to any significant degree.

Read more at Dataconomy here.

