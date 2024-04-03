Amazon’s ‘Just Walk Out’ AI Shopping Tech Relies Heavily on 1,000 Indian Employees Watching Customers

Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology, touted as a fully automated checkout-free system, has been revealed to rely heavily on human reviewers, particularly a team of over 1,000 workers in India.

Gizmodo reports that Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology, introduced in 2016 as a groundbreaking innovation in grocery shopping, promised customers a seamless, checkout-free experience. However, recent reports have shed light on the reality behind the technology, revealing that it relies heavily on human reviewers, rather than being a purely AI-driven system.

According to The Information, the “Just Walk Out” technology, which uses cameras and sensors to track customer purchases, employed more than 1,000 people in India to watch and label videos to ensure accurate checkouts. These workers essentially served as remote cashiers, monitoring customers as they shopped.

The report stated that as of 2022, 700 out of every 1,000 ‘Just Walk Out’ sales required human intervention, falling significantly short of Amazon’s internal goal of less than 50 reviews per 1,000 sales. This revelation raises questions about the true nature of the technology and its reliance on human labor.

An Amazon spokesperson, while disputing the characterization of how many purchases require reviews, acknowledged that Machine Learning data associates validate “a small minority” of shopping visits when AI cannot determine a purchase. However, the scale of human involvement in the “Just Walk Out” system appears to be more significant than initially believed.

The heavy reliance on human reviewers has led Amazon to phase out the technology in its Amazon Fresh grocery stores, opting for a more reliable solution called Dash Carts. These shopping carts feature embedded scanners and screens, allowing customers to check out as they shop.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to Gizmodo that Dash Carts are replacing “Just Walk Out” technology in existing stores. “We’re rolling out Amazon Dash Cart, our smart-shopping carts,” the spokesperson stated. Amazon Fresh stores will also feature self-checkout counters for customers who are not Amazon members.

