Despite Elon Musk’s Hype, California Regulators Have Not Received Permit Application for Tesla Robotaxis

Elon Musk’s ambitious plans to launch a Tesla robotaxi service have hit a roadblock in California, as the state’s key regulatory agencies reveal that the company has yet to submit the necessary permit applications.

CNBC reports that the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) have confirmed that Tesla has not applied for the permits required to operate a driverless car service in the state. This revelation comes on the heels of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s announcement that the company will unveil its robotaxi service on August 8, 2024.

California, a crucial market for Tesla and a frontrunner in the rollout of autonomous vehicle technology, has a stringent two-tier permitting process for companies seeking to deploy robotaxi services. The DMV is responsible for issuing deployment permits for autonomous vehicles, while the CPUC oversees permits for businesses operating robotaxis.

In a statement to NBC News, the DMV clarified, “Tesla has not applied for a deployment permit with the DMV.” The department further emphasized that if Tesla were to deploy autonomous robotaxis, it would “take steps to make certain that Tesla operates under the appropriate autonomous vehicle permits.”

Similarly, the CPUC confirmed that Tesla has not applied for the necessary permit to operate a robotaxi service. The commission stated, “If Tesla wanted to provide a robotaxi service, they’d need to follow the same rules as other such companies (i.e., DMV approval for driverless testing/deployment before seeking a CPUC permit). The CPUC has not been contacted for such a permit.”

The absence of permit applications raises doubts about Tesla’s readiness to launch its robotaxi service in California, a state that has been at the forefront of autonomous vehicle regulation. Industry experts, such as Brad Templeton, a consultant in the autonomous vehicle sector, have expressed skepticism about Tesla’s ability to secure regulatory approval swiftly.

Templeton noted that while Tesla’s timeline for approval could potentially be shorter than the eight months it took Waymo to obtain its initial CPUC permit, it could also face longer delays or even rejection if regulators deem the company’s plans premature.

The lack of communication between Tesla and California’s regulatory bodies stands in stark contrast to the company’s competitors, such as Waymo and Cruise, which have successfully navigated the state’s permitting processes to launch their own robotaxi services.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.