China’s TikTok Launches Instagram Killer in Canada and Australia

China’s TikTok has started testing its new Instagram competitor, TikTok Notes, in Canada and Australia. The China-owned platform is sending a shot across Mark Zuckerberg’s bow even as it faces a potential ban in the United States.

TechCrunch reports that TikTok, the China-owned social media platform known for its short-form videos, has launched a new app called TikTok Notes in select markets. The app, which is now available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in Canada and Australia, aims to provide users with a dedicated space for sharing photo and text content.

According to TikTok’s announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the company is in the early stages of experimenting with TikTok Notes. The app is designed for users who want to share their moments through photo posts, whether it’s documenting adventures, expressing creativity, or simply sharing snapshots of their daily lives.

While TikTok has not provided extensive details about the app’s features and functionality, the app store descriptions suggest that users can log in with their existing TikTok account. The screenshots on the App Store listing indicate that posts will appear in a two-column grid on the home page, and users can post multiple photos through carousel posts.

It’s worth noting that TikTok already allows users to post images and text content within the main app. However, the company’s decision to create a separate space for this type of content appears to be a strategic move to compete with Meta’s apps, such as Instagram and Threads.

TikTok’s expansion into the photo and text-based social media space comes at a time when major platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook are continuously copying each other’s features in a bid to attract and retain users. By offering a dedicated app for photo and text content, TikTok aims to provide its users with a more focused and streamlined experience.

