Ultra Woke Google Claims Company Is Not Place to ‘Debate Politics’ After Firing Anti-Israel Radicals

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has taken a comical stance against using the ultra woke company’s offices for political debates and protests after terminating 28 employees who participated in anti-Israel sit-ins at various Google locations.

The New York Post reports that in a strongly worded 1,200-word memo sent to Google’s global workforce late Thursday, Pichai made it clear that the company’s offices are not a platform for personal politics or disruptive behavior. The memo comes in the wake of 10-hour sit-ins staged by workers at Google’s offices in New York, Seattle, and Sunnyvale, California, as part of a “No Tech for Genocide Day of Action” protesting the company’s $1.2 billion “Project Nimbus” contract with the Israeli government.

Pichai wrote, “Google is a business, and not a place to act in a way that disrupts co-workers or makes them feel unsafe, to attempt to use the company as a personal platform, or to fight over disruptive issues or debate politics.” He emphasized that the company’s goal is to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful, which “supersedes everything else.”

The fired staffers were affiliated with the group No Tech For Apartheid, which has been critical of Google’s response to the Israel-Hamas war and the “Project Nimbus” contract, under which Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services provide cloud-computing and artificial intelligence services for the Israeli government and military.

Google Vice President of Global Security Chris Rackow also called out the pro-Palestinian staffers, stating that their behavior was “unacceptable, extremely disruptive, and made co-workers feel threatened.” He added that such actions violate multiple company policies, including the code of conduct and policies on harassment, discrimination, retaliation, standards of conduct, and workplace concerns.

Read more at the New York Post here.

