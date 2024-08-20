Ikea, the Swedish furniture retail giant, has embraced the use of autonomous inventory drones to streamline operations and improve efficiency in its massive warehouses across Europe. If the rollout is successful, it is likely that American jobs will also be sacrificed at the altar of automation.

TechCrunch reports that in a significant move towards automation, Ikea has deployed a fleet of 100 inventory drones across its European warehouses. The drones, produced by Swiss startup Verity, have been customized to meet the specific needs of Ikea’s vast storage facilities. With their distinctive blue and yellow color scheme, Ikea logo, and the familiar “Hej!” tagline, these drones are set to revolutionize the way the company manages its inventory.

The primary advantage of these drones lies in their ability to provide round-the-clock updates on inventory levels and reach heights that humans and most robots cannot. Ikea’s warehouses are known for their massive size and high shelves, making it challenging for human workers to cover the entire ground and access all vertical spaces. The autonomous drones solve this problem by efficiently scanning and monitoring the inventory, ensuring accurate stock information at all times.

Ikea’s partnership with Verity began in 2021 in Switzerland and has since expanded to 16 locations across Europe, including stores in Belgium, Croatia, Slovenia, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands. The successful implementation of these drones has attracted significant attention from investors, with Verity raising $32 million in March 2021 and an additional $11 million just four months later.

Peter Ac, Ikea’s logistics head, emphasized the importance of collaboration and learning from others in the development of this innovative solution. “We are always curious of learning from others, and this project is a great example of how we have collaborated across Ikea and together with an external partner come up with a solution that we all benefit from,” he stated.

While Verity has gained prominence through its partnership with Ikea, the inventory drone space is becoming increasingly competitive. Other players in the market include Corvus Robotics, Gather AI, Indoor Robotics, and Dexory, each offering unique solutions for inventory management and high-shelf access.

As the use of drones for inventory management gains traction, it is clear that this technology has the potential to transform the way large-scale warehouses operate. By automating the process of inventory tracking and monitoring, companies like Ikea can optimize their supply chain, reduce labor costs, and improve overall efficiency. But these advantages come at the significant cost of eliminating jobs for humans as corporations relentlessly chase lower operating costs.

