Kamalanomics: Even Apple Is Laying People Off Now

Tech giant Apple has laid off employees from its digital services group, primarily affecting those working on the Apple Books app and Apple News.

The Verge reports that Apple, the tech giant behind the iPhone and many other popular products that have made it one of the world’s most valuable companies, has recently made job cuts across its digital services group, according to a report by Bloomberg. The layoffs, which have aready affected around 100 employees, are said to be part of a “shift in priorities” for the division.

The majority of those laid off were working within the team that runs the Apple Books app and Apple Bookstore, with the remaining cuts being made to some engineering roles and services like Apple News. Despite these job cuts, sources familiar with the matter have stated that the layoffs are not a sign that Apple is shifting its focus away from services like Apple Books, and the app is still expected to receive future updates for new features.

While Apple’s services division, which includes offerings such as Apple TV Plus, Apple News, and Apple Music, has been a significant revenue driver for the company in recent years, Apple reportedly does not consider the Books app to be a major part of the lineup. This could explain why the Books team was hit harder by the layoffs compared to other digital services.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has previously stated that cutting jobs is a “last resort” for the company, and layoffs have been relatively rare or smaller in scale compared to those affecting other tech giants. However, this is not the first time Apple has made job cuts in recent years. In April, at least 600 job cuts were reportedly made to Apple’s canceled car and smartwatch display projects, and an undisclosed “small number” of roles were eliminated from its corporate retail teams in 2023.

The recent layoffs in the digital services group may be part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and focus on core products and services. As the tech industry continues to evolve rapidly, companies like Apple must adapt and make difficult decisions to remain competitive and innovative.

Read more at the Verge here.

