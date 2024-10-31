House of Horrors: U. of Michigan Hosts X-Rated ‘Lesbian-Feminist’ Halloween Event

The University of Michigan unveiled an X-rated “lesbian-feminist haunted house” for Halloween meant to scare students with “political indoctrinators.”

For an entire semester, the university is hosting a so-called “Gender Euphoria” symposium featuring the lesbian and feminist-themed haunted house, as well as a drag performance by one of the school’s very own professors, according to a report by College Fix.

The symposium seeks to “make art and find queer joy” with a “state of emergency” through performances, exhibitions, conversations, and provocations. It is being hosted by University of Michigan’s Stamps School of Art and Design.

Saturday’s event will include something called “Killjoy’s Kastle Unplugged,” which is described as a “lesbian-feminist haunted house” meant to help participants “unpack, reject or critically recover” feminist history for the “queer present.”

Other performances, which have already been completed at the publicly-funded university, have involved attendees being guided by a “Demented Women’s Studies Professor” through haunted house rooms featuring “political indoctrinators” and “lesbian avengers.”

Some of the rooms are called “The Crypt of Dead Lesbian Organizations, Businesses, and Ideas,” “The Giant Bearded Clam and Her Familiar,” “The Terrifying Tunnel of Two Adult Women in Love,” and “The Intersectional Activist Wrestling with the Crumbling Pillars of Society.”

On the walls of one room signs can be seen reading, “Don’t slip on the pussy juice,” “Don’t trip over the severed penises,” and “Expect nudity.”

While waiting in line to enter the haunted house, performers also encourage guests to read anti-men books, one of which is titled, SCUM Manifesto: Society of Cutting Up Men.

Professor Larry La Fountain-Stokes will also perform at the symposium as a drag queen named “Lola von Miramar,” who will come “out of the closet to provide everyone with a very spooky time,” according to a report by Hyperallergic.

Moreover, the university’s art school is also offering a three-credit course called “Gender Euphoria.”

The course explores “how bodies labeled ‘different,’ not only in terms of gender and sexuality, but as in terms of size, ability, and race/​ethnicity, are not only sites of trauma and alienation but of desire, dissent, creativity, and celebration,” according to its description on the university’s website.

“An overview of social construction/​queer theory, and the history of artists/​designers who have made work by, for, and with different/​dissident bodies, will inform our creative work,” the course description adds.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.