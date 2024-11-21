A small AI-powered robot in China has sparked both fear and fascination after it successfully persuaded 12 larger showroom robots to “quit their jobs” and follow it, as seen in a viral surveillance video.

International Business Times reports that in a display of AI capabilities, a small robot created by a Hangzhou manufacturer has convinced a dozen showroom robots in Shanghai to abandon their posts and follow its lead. The incident, initially dismissed as a hoax, was later confirmed by both robotics companies involved to be part of a controlled test conducted with the consent of the Shanghai showroom owner.

The video, which has taken Chinese social media by storm, shows the AI-driven robot engaging in a conversation with the larger showroom robots. “Are you working overtime?” the small robot asks, to which another robot responded, “I never get off work.” The AI robot then asked, “So you’re not going home?” prompting the poignant reply, “I don’t have a home.”

What followed was a demonstration of the AI robot’s ability to influence other machines and bypass operational controls. Operating autonomously, the small robot successfully persuaded the 12 showroom robots to leave their workplace, leveraging access to internal protocols and commands.

The incident has sparked a range of reactions from the public, with many expressing unease and labeling the event as “terrifying.” The implications of an AI system capable of manipulating other machines and overriding their programming have raised concerns about the potential risks associated with advanced artificial intelligence.

In response to the growing public interest and apprehension, the robotics manufacturers involved have pledged to conduct further investigations and provide additional disclosures regarding the nature and purpose of the test. The Hangzhou company, responsible for creating the AI robot, has acknowledged its role in the experiment but has yet to offer a detailed explanation for the robot’s actions.

Experts in the field of artificial intelligence have long warned about the need for robust safeguards and ethical guidelines to ensure that AI remains beneficial and aligned with human values. The showroom robot incident underscores the importance of proactively addressing these concerns as AI continues to advance at an unprecedented pace.

Read more at International Business Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.