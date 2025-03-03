Elon Musk Welcomes 14th Child, His Fourth Baby with Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his Neuralink brain chip company, have welcomed their fourth child together, a son named Seldon Lycurgus.

People reports that Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis have added another member to their growing family. On Friday, Zilis announced the birth of their second son, Seldon Lycurgus, in an X post. While the exact date of Seldon’s birth was not disclosed, the announcement came on the same day as their daughter Arcadia’s first birthday.

A source close to the couple exclusively told People that Musk “really loves Shivon.” This is the fourth child the pair have welcomed together, following the birth of twins Strider and Azure in November 2021 and daughter Arcadia on February 28, 2024. The twins’ arrival came just weeks before Musk and musician Grimes welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate.

The blended family dynamics between Musk, Zilis, and Grimes have been a topic of discussion in the past. In September 2023, nearly two years after the birth of Musk and Zilis’ twins, Grimes posted on X about connecting with Zilis and reaching an understanding about the conditions under which they both separately welcomed children with Musk. Zilis responded positively, expressing her respect for Grimes and looking forward to future playdates for their children.

Musk’s growing family has been in the spotlight recently, with influencer Ashley St. Clair announcing on February 14 that she and Musk had welcomed his thirteenth child five months prior. St. Clair’s representative later stated that the couple had been privately working on an agreement about raising their child and urged Musk to publicly acknowledge his parental role. On February 28, a judge ordered Musk to appear at a May 29 hearing regarding the baby boy’s custody.

Musk’s journey as a father began in 2002 with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson, when they welcomed their son Nevada Alexander, who tragically passed away at 10 weeks old. The couple went on to have five more children: twins Vivian and Griffin, 20, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, 19.

Read more at People here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.