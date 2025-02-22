Ashley St. Clair Files Paternity Suit Against Elon Musk, Demands Sole Custody

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair has filed a paternity suit against Elon Musk, seeking to legally declare him as the father of her 5-month-old son and gain sole custody of the child, according to court documents filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday.

As first reported by leftist lunatic Taylor Lorenz, who calls not wearing a mask “raw-dogging the air,” conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair has filed both a paternity petition and a custody petition against SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, just a week after publicly claiming that she gave birth to his 13th child. The paternity petition aims to officially recognize Musk as the father of her son, while the custody petition seeks sole custody of the child.

According to the court filings, St. Clair claims that she and Musk conceived the child during a vacation in January 2024. She has requested the court to issue an order requiring Musk to submit to a genetic test to determine paternity. The X owner has not publicly acknowledged the alleged 13th child.

The custody petition alleges that Musk was absent during the child’s birth and has only met the baby on three occasions – twice in Manhattan, where St. Clair resides, and once in Texas. Furthermore, the filing states that Musk has never requested to see the baby or asked for photos of him.

Included in the court documents are a photo of Musk holding an infant and flirtatious text exchanges allegedly between the pair. In one exchange, St. Clair shares a hospital bed photo of herself with her newborn son, to which the recipient, saved as “EM” in her phone, replies, “All well?” and expresses his desire to see them over the weekend.

Another text conversation reveals St. Clair’s reasoning behind leaving the father’s name blank on the birth certificate and giving the child her last name, citing the “credible death threats” Musk receives daily. In a separate, flirtatious text, EM writes, “I want to knock you up again,” after receiving a picture from St. Clair.

If St. Clair’s claims are true, her son would be Musk’s 13th child, making her one of four women to have children with the billionaire. Musk has six children from his first marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson, three children with pop star Grimes, and three more with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain chip company Neuralink.

