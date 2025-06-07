Fintech Giant Klarna Loves AI but Will Offer ‘VIP’ Human Customer Support

“Buy now, pay later” giant Klarna is notorious for mercilessly replacing human employees with AI. But the fintech company understands the limits of artificial intelligence — he says his company will always offer access to human customer service agents as a “VIP thing.”

TechCrunch reports that in a discussion at London SXSW, Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski addressed the company’s evolving workforce strategy, which balances the integration of AI with the value of human customer service. Siemiatkowski emphasized that while AI has helped reduce costs and increase revenue per employee, the company remains committed to providing a “VIP” human connection for its customers.

Over the past two years, Klarna’s workforce has shrunk from 5,500 to around 3,000 employees. The company has successfully implemented AI agents to automate manual tasks and improve efficiency. However, Siemiatkowski stressed that this does not eliminate the need for human workers. “We think offering human customer service is always going to be a VIP thing,” he explained, drawing a comparison to the premium placed on handcrafted clothing over machine-made garments.

Siemiatkowski also shared his observations on the rise of business-savvy individuals who can code, emphasizing their increasing value in the current landscape. He noted that many engineers face challenges due to a lack of business understanding, making those with a combination of technical and business skills highly sought after.

To stay at the forefront of technological advancements, Siemiatkowski himself has been using ChatGPT to learn coding and gain a deeper understanding of Klarna’s data. By engaging with AI as a “private tutor,” he has been able to contribute more effectively to database conversations within the company.

Looking ahead, Siemiatkowski hinted at the possibility of Klarna moving forward with its pending IPO, expressing optimism about the reduced market turbulence. He also shared his wish for the UK to rejoin the EU, a sentiment that resonated with the leftist audience, eliciting applause.

Read more at TechCrunch here.

