Green Charade: Google’s Carbon Emissions Have Climbed a Massive 51% Since 2019 Thanks to AI

Google’s carbon emissions have increased by a massive 51 percent compared to 2019, as the company continues to invest heavily in AI technology, according to its latest sustainability report.

The Verge reports that Google, the tech giant known for its supposed commitment to saving the environment, has reportedo a significant rise in its carbon emissions, primarily due to its ongoing push into AI. The company’s 2025 sustainability report reveals that its “ambition-based emissions” grew by 11 percent last year, reaching 11.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide pollution. This marks a staggering 51 percent increase compared to 2019 levels, putting the company further away from its goal of halving carbon emissions by 2030.

In the report, Google cites several factors outside its “direct control” that are making it more challenging to achieve its climate goals. The rapid evolution of AI technology is one of the primary reasons, as it could make the company’s future energy needs and emissions trajectories more difficult to predict. The increasing energy consumption associated with AI development and deployment is a growing concern not only for Google but for other tech giants like Microsoft and Meta as well.

A deeper look into the report’s appendix reveals that Google’s total emissions actually reached 15,185,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide, which is roughly equivalent to the emissions from nearly 40 gas-fired power plants over a year. This figure includes categories of supply chain pollution that the company considers out of its control or “peripheral” to the core business of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, such as certain purchased goods and services and food programs.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt argued in 2024 that we should ignore the environmental impact of AI because Silicon Valley’s environmentalist claims were always a fantasy. As Breitbart News previously reported:

When pressed by presenters on whether it is possible to meet AI energy needs without disregarding conservation goals, Schmidt expressed his doubts about the feasibility of achieving the current climate targets. “We’re not going to hit the climate goals anyway because we’re not organized to do it,” he said. Instead, Schmidt suggested that we should “bet on AI solving the problem” rather than “constraining it and having the problem.” Schmidt’s comments have sparked a debate within the tech industry and among environmentalists. Some argue that the potential benefits of AI, such as its ability to optimize energy systems and develop new clean technologies, justify the increased energy consumption. Others, however, warn that prioritizing AI development over environmental concerns could have disastrous consequences for the planet.

Read more at the Verge here.

