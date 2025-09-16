Microsoft’s Bethesda Posts Video Game Clip in Mocking Reference to Charlie Kirk Assassination

Game publisher Bethesda, owned by Microsoft, is facing backlash after posting and later deleting a short video clip that is a reference to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Bethesda, the renowned video game publisher known for franchises like the Elder Scrolls and Fallout, finds itself embroiled in controversy following the posting and later deletion of a nine-second video clip to X as a clear reference to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The clip, which originated from the upcoming game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, featured an in-game character petting a cat alongside on-screen text that read, “You don’t care much about these Fascists, do you?” The Microsoft-owned game studio adds its own comment to the post, “good kitty.”

The video’s timing and content have drawn sharp criticism. Gaming commentator Mark Kern called out Bethesda, urging them to take action against the “edgy social media mgr” responsible for the post.

Compounding the issue, screenshots have surfaced allegedly showing a Bethesda producer seemingly mocking those mourning Kirk’s death on the Bluesky platform. The producer, who lists Bethesda Game Studios as their employer, amplified posts suggesting that Kirk’s assassination resulted from the political climate he allegedly fostered.

These posts, combined with the deleted video, have fueled accusations that Bethesda has tolerated political hostility among its staff. The company has yet to issue an official statement addressing the controversy.

Microsoft for its part claims to stand against support for assassinations and political violence, claiming they are limited to a “small subset of our employees.”

Microsoft failed to provide a comment to Breitbart News despite ample time allowed for a response.

