Ayanna Pressley: ‘The Confederacy Is Still Alive and Well — That’s All MAGA Is’

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) compared President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement to the Confederacy.

Pressley made the remarks Monday at Roxbury Community College in Boston while campaigning for Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) in his primary race against Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA).

“It is bigger than Trump,” Pressley said. “Because whenever we do the work of ousting the occupant of the Oval Office, the Confederacy is still alive and well. That’s all MAGA is.”

“White supremacy is still alive and well,” she continued. “Anti-blackness will still be alive and well.”

Markey is seeking another term in the Senate but faces a Democrat primary challenge from Moulton. Pressley endorsed Markey in March after previously considering a Senate campaign of her own.

In announcing her endorsement, Pressley pointed to their work together on immigration, criminal justice, and other progressive priorities.

“I am proud to endorse his re-election so we can continue advancing the justice-driven solutions our communities need to not only survive, but thrive,” Pressley said.