Gretchen Carlson Predicts ‘Insurrection’ If Trump Demolishes Kennedy Center

Political commentator Gretchen Carlson said Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena” that “the American people will have an insurrection” if President Donald Trump demolished the Kennedy Center.

Carlson said, “I was just going to say this is disrespectful. This is repugnant. I mean, the American people are completely tired of these shenanigans. He didn’t build this. First of all, I’m sorry to say, Howard Lutnick is not telling the truth, but Donald Trump did not build this, and he’s not going to tear it down, because the American people will have an insurrection over that.”

She added, “And number three, the American people, I’m sure, love the fact that Howard Lutnick says that during the week, all Trump does is talk about building stuff. We’ve got a war in Iran that is not solved. He’s now naming Lake Ontario Lake America. He’s saying vandalism for the reflecting pool. He’s not talking about the economy. I mean, the American people at some point are going to have to show the frustration that I am showing right now.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “I do think we should be a little careful with the word insurrection, just because it does imply violence that right now, no one’s implying.”

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