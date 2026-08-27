Callaway Cuts Ties with Good Good Golf After Video Ad Backlash

Golf equipment giant Callaway has cut ties with Good Good Golf after both companies were beset by backlash over a viral online ad that many felt promoted violence against women.

The controversy erupted last weekend when Callaway and Good Good Golf posted a video that was supposed to be funny but instead sparked an eruption of condemnation.

The video has now led to a corporate breakup.

“Over the last several days, we have listened and reflected deeply on the hurt and disappointment caused by the video we reposted,” Callaway said in a statement, according to the New York Post “We heard from individuals who shared personal experiences related to violence against women, and their stories were powerful reminders that this issue touches the lives of far too many people. Unequivocally, violence against women is unacceptable and should never be trivialized, normalized, or used as entertainment.”

The video ad showed pro golfer Garrett Clark running over and tackling female pro Alexi Mietowski to the ground as she reaches toward his golf bag to grab his new Callaway driver.

“No, NOT touch my new driver,” Clark says to the floored Mietowski.

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But the ad did not draw laughs and business opportunities. Instead, it brought calls for boycotts and accusations of violence against women.

Callaway is apologizing and saying its content review process “was not comprehensive enough,” and said the company will donate $1 million to “support organizations working to prevent violence against women, provide resources to survivors, and advance education and awareness efforts.”

“These actions do not undo the harm caused or excuse our role in it. We sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt, disappointed, or offended by this incident,” the statement continued.

“One of Callaway Golf’s core values is to be a positive influence, both in the game of golf and in our communities. We are further strengthening our commitment to these initiatives, and this will be an ongoing focus in our company. We are committed to learning from this incident and helping ensure that golf is a place where everyone feels respected, valued, and welcome.’

Good Good Golf released a long video explaining what happened and apologizing.

In his video, Clark said he hopes his company can be forgiven.

“Good Good messed up by supporting a very poor-taste ad that was not good in any way, shape or fashion,” he said in the eight-plus-minute video posted to social media, “but hopefully you guys can forgive Good Good as well as myself for being a part of it, and hopefully we can move on and grow the women’s side of golf, because that is one of our huge, huge goals.”

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