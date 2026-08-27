An illegal alien, granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status in 2013 by the Obama administration, is now charged with more than 20 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography in Virginia, where Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) has ended cooperation with federal immigration officials.

This month, in Rocky Mount, Virginia, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old illegal alien Jorge Gilberto Zamorano-Burciaga of Mexico.

Zamorano-Burciaga was charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of producing child pornography with a child younger than 15 years old, three counts of reproducing child pornography, two counts of possessing obscene material using minors, and one count of reproducing, transmitting, or selling child pornography.

Zamorano-Burciaga was convicted of drunk driving and contributing to the delinquency of a minor prior to the child pornography-related charges.

“This illegal alien from Mexico has been charged with more than 20 counts related to the possession and distribution of child pornography,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

After he was arrested, ICE agents lodged a detainer against Zamorano-Burciaga, seeking custody of him before state officials release him from jail.

“ICE is calling on Governor Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this pedophile from jail, and to cooperate with ICE so we can remove him from our country,” Mullin said. “Governor Spanberger’s sanctuary policies have turned the Commonwealth into a magnet for illegal aliens, putting American lives at risk. Sanctuary politicians must abandon these America Last policies and start putting the American people first again.”

Zamorano-Burciaga illegally entered the United States as an unknown got-away. In February 2013, he applied for DACA status and was granted that status in August 2013. His DACA status expired in October 2018.

He remains in custody at the Franklin County Jail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.