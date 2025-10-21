Democrat Mega-Donor and Ex-Google Boss Eric Schmidt Accused of Stalking, Abuse by Former Mistress in Lawsuit

Michelle Ritter, the former mistress of ex-Google CEO and Democrat mega-donor Eric Schmidt, has filed a lawsuit accusing the tech titan of stalking, abuse, and subjecting her to an “absolute digital surveillance system” amid a secret battle over money, a failed AI startup, and access to a luxurious Bel Air mansion.

The New York Post reports that Michelle Ritter, the former mistress of ex-Google CEO and leftist mega-donor Eric Schmidt, has filed a lawsuit accusing the 70-year-old billionaire of stalking, abuse, and “toxic masculinity.” The bombshell court documents, obtained by the Post, reveal that Ritter, 31, claims the 70-year-old tech oligarch subjected her to an “absolute digital surveillance system” as the pair secretly tussled over cash, a failed AI startup, and access to a sprawling Bel Air mansion.

Ritter, who met Schmidt while still a student at Columbia University and began dating him in 2020, filed for a temporary restraining order against the tech mogul late last year. In early December, the two struck a “written settlement agreement” that required Schmidt to make “substantial payments” to Ritter, but just a week later, she filed an explosive “domestic violence restraining order” against him. The order was withdrawn three weeks later after the two sides apparently came to a fresh agreement.

In the since-withdrawn TRO request, Ritter alleged that Schmidt had locked her out of the website of her startup, Steel Perlot, an AI-focused venture firm into which he had invested $100 million. She also claimed that Schmidt demanded she agree to “a gag order on any sexual assault or harassment allegations and sign a knowingly false declaration that any such allegations never happened.”

Ritter’s parents were allegedly followed by private investigators days before she filed the TRO, with one PI claiming to work for a “billionaire’s private security detail.” The filing also indicated that Ritter had been staying at Schmidt’s $61 million Bel Air mansion, which he had purchased from heirs of the Hilton hotel dynasty.

Despite pulling the TRO request, Ritter claims that Schmidt has failed to live up to his end of their amended settlement agreement and is pressing an arbitration proceeding against her with a $75,000 fee she says she cannot afford.

The conflict between the former lovers escalated in April 2024 when a legal mediation session took a wrong turn. Ritter claims that during the following weeks, she was “locked out of all housing and access to her personal and business belongings in New York, Miami, and Aspen.”

Breitbart News has extensively reported on Eric Schmidt’s deep connections to the Democrat party. Editor-in-chief Alex Marlow included Schmidt in an article exposing the “American Oligarchy” that attempted to defeat Donald Trump in the 2024 election:

The political contributions Schmidt and related organizations have made over the years have been large and numerous. Google has given more than $11 million to mostly Democrat political causes and has a $75 million lobbying record. Since its founding, Alphabet has given $59 million, again to mostly Democrats, and lobbied the government with upward of $119 million. Joe Biden was the largest recipient of this largesse during the 2020 cycle, receiving just under $4.5 million. Schmidt gave $775,000 to the Future Forward PAC, which has also been funded by other top Democrat donors from Big Tech like disgraced crypto “entrepreneur” Sam Bankman-Fried ($10 million) and Facebook’s Dustin Moskovitz ($91.78 million). Schmidt left the Alphabet in 2020 and has turned his focus to his philanthropic foundation, Schmidt Futures, which paid the salaries for two employees in Joe Biden’s Office of Science and Technology Policy. This raised ethics concerns, as there were “a large number of staff with financial connections to Schmidt Futures,” according to the office’s then general counsel Rachel Wallace. Schmidt helps fund the A.I. tech companies Abacus.AI and Civis Analytics, which aided Democrat campaigns, including Biden’s 2020 effort to target voters.

