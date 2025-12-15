Elon Musk’s Tesla Launches $350 Pickleball Paddle

Elon Musk’s Tesla has launched a new product that no one was expecting — a high-end pickleball paddle that the company claims it spent more than a year developing.

Business Insider reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla has ventured into the world of pickleball with the launch of a $350 pickleball paddle. The product, a result of a partnership with Selkirk, a sports equipment manufacturer, marks Tesla’s latest foray into lifestyle merchandise.

The Tesla-branded pickleball paddle, made of carbon fiber with a foam core, is touted as being “optimized for high-performance play.” Tom Barnes, Selkirk’s co-owner and director of research and development, emphasized the collaborative nature of the project, stating, “This wasn’t simply a branding exercise. It was a true engineering collaboration. Tesla’s design group and our R&D team spent more than a year trading data, refining geometry, and stress-testing prototypes.”

The idea for the collaboration was born after a conversation between Barnes and members of Tesla’s engineering team at the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships. Following the delivery of a custom batch of Tesla-themed paddles to the EV-maker’s staff, Selkirk leaders visited the Tesla factory in Fremont, California. There, they connected with Javier Verdura, Tesla’s global director of product design and an avid pickleball player, kickstarting the design process. Prototypes underwent aerodynamics testing at Tesla before the final design was approved.

The limited-run batch of the Tesla pickleball paddle sold out on the company’s website within three hours of its launch, according to a Selkirk spokesperson. Plans for restocking remain unclear at this time.

While the pickleball paddle is Tesla’s first venture into traditional, non-electrified sports equipment, the company has previously released a range of lifestyle products, including drinkware, backpacks, and even salt and pepper shakers. Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, is no stranger to unconventional merchandise, as evidenced by the viral success of the Boring Company’s flamethrower in 2018.

Pickleball, a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, has experienced a surge in popularity in recent years. The 2024 Pickleball Single Sport Report by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association reported a 45.8 percent increase in participation since 2023, representing a staggering 311 percent growth over the past three years. The sport has gained traction among Silicon Valley professionals and celebrities alike, transforming from a suburban hobby for the 55+ demographic to a popular networking activity.

Although basic pickleball equipment is relatively affordable, with entry-level paddles and balls costing less than $50, the sport’s growing popularity among affluent individuals has led to the emergence of higher-end products. Some Selkirk models, such as the Aero Blade 1.19, which features a carbon fiber frame and foam core similar to the Tesla version, can cost upwards of $299.

The release of the Tesla pickleball paddle has generated mixed reactions on social media. While some Tesla fans celebrated the launch as a unique gift opportunity, others questioned the high price point and Selkirk’s decision to partner with Tesla instead of a well-known pickleball player or influencer. Jimmy Miller, a pickleball player and host of the King of the Court podcast, commented on the strategy, saying, “Selkirks out here like ‘We are going to let every signed pro walk, and then collab with the worlds biggest brands that have nothing to do with pickleball.’ Bold strategy. Curious if it pays off.”

